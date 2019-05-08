Careers

SingPost postman disciplined after parcel found crammed into letter box in Jalan Bahagia

PHOTO: Youtube
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times
May 08, 2019

SINGAPORE - SingPost has taken disciplinary action against a postman who crammed a Jalan Bahagia resident's parcel into a letter box, damaging the packaging.

The resident, Mr Song Chen Xi, sent a video of himself attempting to extract the parcel to citizen journalism website Stomp.

The 40-year-old civil servant told The Straits Times that when he opened his mailbox at around 11am on Sunday (May 5), he was surprised to find the parcel squeezed inside it, along with other letters.

As the parcel was wider than the mailbox cavity, he had a difficult time removing it.

"I paid the postage fee... parcels should be delivered to the doorstep, not squeezed inside the letter box," he said.

In response to online commenters who said he should have put down his phone and used both hands to remove the parcel, he said that he had attempted to do this but faced difficulty nonetheless.

He added: "If it was the right size, I should have been able to use one hand to remove it anyway... SingPost needs to buck up."

Fortunately, the compact discs inside the parcel were not damaged.

Mr Song posted a complaint on SingPost's Facebook page after the incident.

A supervisor later went to his house to apologise, saying that the postman who had made the delivery was new.

A SingPost spokesman told ST that it was alerted to the incident on Monday, and that the postman in question had been disciplined.

"We are relieved that the package's contents were not damaged," said the spokesman, adding that the incident was also shared as a learning point for all SingPost staff.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

