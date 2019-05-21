SingPost postman who tossed mail into Ang Mo Kio rubbish bin has special needs: IMDA

SINGAPORE - A postman who was arrested in January for tossing unopened letters and packages into a rubbish bin in Ang Mo Kio has been issued an advisory following investigations, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said.

The postman has special needs, the authority added.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 21), IMDA said it has also given a stern warning to SingPost, as mail integrity and security had been compromised.

The 29-year-old postman, who served 17 Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio was arrested on Jan 29, after a Facebook user, who goes by the name Alyce Kathlyn, shared eight images of the discarded letters in the bin.

Going by the photos, there were letters from the Land Transport Authority, the National University of Singapore, and for the Community Health Assist Scheme, among others.

SingPost conducted internal investigations and later referred the case to the police.

On Tuesday, IMDA said the postman had expressed remorse for his actions and was fully cooperative during IMDA's investigations.

He was found in breach of the Postal Services Act.

But IMDA said it decided to issue an advisory to the postman "in view of the facts and circumstances".

In response to media queries, SingPost said the postman had been working satisfactorily for the postal service provider for more than three years before committing the offence.

SingPost was not aware of the postman's condition throughout his employment.

In addition, SingPost said that he had worked without major incident, even during festive peaks in previous years.

SingPost added that given the severity of the offence, it had previously dismissed the postman in accordance with disciplinary guidelines.

But SingPost has since offered the postman re-employment, after it was informed of IMDA's findings.

In its statement, IMDA said it has noted SingPost's commitment and ongoing efforts to improve employee engagement and human resources practices.

SingPost said that it will continue to offer jobs to suitable candidates who meet the job requirements of the roles, as well as provide comprehensive training and support for employees.

"SingPost remains deeply committed to its responsibility as Singapore's national postal agency," it said, as it urged the public to be patient while changes to its processes are being implemented.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.