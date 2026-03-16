Singtel mobile service disruption: Downdetector shows over 5,300 reports, telco activates 'rectification measures'

Singtel has activated rectification measures after identifying the issue which caused disruptions to its mobile services on Monday (March 16) morning.

"Our engineers have identified the issue and rectification measures have been activated. Please bear with us as services stabilise.

"In the meantime, customers may power off and restart their devices to help restore mobile connectivity. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," Singtel wrote in a updated statement posted on its Facebook just after 12pm.

Thousands of Singtel users earlier reported issues with their mobile service on Monday morning, with several users taking to the telco's Facebook to share their experiences.

One user said he could not make payment for his haircut at a barber, while several others were concerned that they could not get in touch with elderly family members.

"I have been trying to call my elderly parents on their phone but kept receiving the 'engage' tone," another user wrote.

Checks by AsiaOne on Downdetector showed 5,330 reports related to the telco as at 11.06am.

In the 50 minutes since Singtel posted the update on its Facebook page, suggesting its customers to power off and restart their devices, more than 100 users have replied to say that they are still experiencing the same issue.

However, checks by AsiaOne at 1pm, on three devices with a Singtel subscription, indicate that there is now network coverage.

Last December, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) imposed a financial penalty of $1 million on Singtel for the fixed voice disruption on October 8, 2024.

The incident affected about 500,000 of Singtel's residential and corporate users for more than four hours.

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editor@asiaone.com