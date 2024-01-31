singapore

Singtel says not considering divesting from Australia's Optus

Singtel says not considering divesting from Australia's Optus
View of an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, on Nov 8, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 31, 2024 1:40 AM

Singtel said on Tuesday (Jan 30) it was not looking to divest from its Optus unit, Australia's second-largest wireless operator, refuting a report from Australian Financial Review (AFR).

AFR had earlier reported on Tuesday that Optus executives were exploring options including selling off the company's enterprise and business divisions.

Optus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, commonly referred to as Singtel.

"Singtel views its stake in Singtel Optus Pty Limited as strategic and believes in the long-term outlook of the Optus business," the company said in a statement.

Sydney-based Optus, which drew public ire after a 12-hour network blackout affected over 10 million Australians in November, is also facing a class action lawsuit over a massive 2022 data hack.

ALSO READ: CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns following network outage in Australia

SingtelAustraliaSingaporeTelcos
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.