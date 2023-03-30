'Sir, can continue washing car?' Driver coolly washes vehicle in Sembawang while an arrest was underway

Is he the most "focused" man in Singapore? Social media seems to think so.

In a TikTok video shared by D. Karthikeyan on Tuesday (March 28), it showed his brother washing his car at a multi-storey car park at Block 592 Montreal Link in Sembawang.

While he was scrubbing away the rims of his vehicle, a young man was seen lying on the ground behind him in handcuffs.

"Just casually washing car while someone is getting arrested," Karthikeyan said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nomoneysniper/video/7215748175548697863

The video has since garnered over 280,000 views and 36,000 likes.

Several netizens were stunned that the men could stay focused with all the distractions going on behind them.

"A focused king," a netizen quipped, while Karthikeyan replied that he never 'strays away from the end goal'.

Other netizens were amused that Karthikeyan and his brother happened to be at the right place - just at the wrong time.

"I laughed way hard at this," a netizen said, while another joked that the man was arrested for washing his car wrongly.

"Sir, can continue washing car?" the driver quipped in the comments.

'He even tried to run a police officer over': Karthikeyan

But how did Karthikeyan and his brother end up in this bizarre situation?

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (March 30), the 22-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular shared that the incident two days ago "felt like a video game".

The pair were 15 minutes into their car wash at 8pm, when they saw several police officers chasing a car around the car park on foot.

Karthikeyan said: "It was actually not as funny as the video had seemed. The man was speeding inside the car park and we thought he was going to break the gantry.

"Before exiting the car, he even tried to run a police officer over. It was quite scary and intense."

With everything playing out in front of their eyes, Karthikeyan shared that the thought of leaving the car park had never crossed his mind.

"I can't just leave my car alone since I was washing it halfway. If anything happens, I can help the police as an eyewitness too," he said.

"But I did ask the police officer [if I can continue washing my car]. He said 'ok'. They really put their lives out there, kudos to them."

On their netizens' reactions, the amused Karthikeyan said that he and his brother were just "forced to be in this situation".

"It's the perfect example of 'mind your own business'."

Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (March 29) that two men were arrested at the car park and boxes containing more than 200 e-vaporisers and related components were found at the scene,

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

