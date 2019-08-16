Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore

The sister-in-law of Hollywood star George Clooney is facing a drink-drinking charge, six years after she was convicted of a similar offence.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, 47, a Singapore permanent resident and older sister of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, allegedly drove a BMW X5 while drunk in the early hours of May 14.

She faces one charge each of drink driving, using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence, driving without insurance, and taking the car without the owner's consent.

Court documents said she was caught with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.