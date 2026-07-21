singapore

Former MP Sitoh Yih Pin, media veteran Patrick Daniel appointed as non-resident high commissioner to Maldives, Sri Lanka

Former MP Sitoh Yih Pin, media veteran Patrick Daniel appointed as non-resident high commissioner to Maldives, Sri Lanka
Former Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin (left) and media veteran Patrick Daniel (right) have been appointed as Singapore's non-resident high commissioner to Maldives and Sri Lanka respectively
PHOTO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 21, 2026 12:02 PMBYSean Ler

Former Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin and media veteran Patrick Daniel have been appointed as Singapore's non-resident high commissioner to Maldives and Sri Lanka respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (July 21).

Sitoh, 62, was a three-term People's Action Party (PAP) MP for Potong Pasir SMC, winning the 2011, 2015 and 2020 General Election.

He retired from politics after the 2025 General Election and currently serves as a board member of the People's Association.

Sitoh is also an independent and non-executive director of China Taiping Insurance (Singapore).

He graduated with an accountancy degree from the the National University of Singapore in 1987 and later completed the chartered accountancy programme in 1990.

Sitoh is married to Wong Wei Leng. They have two children.

Sitoh Yih Pin (right) receiving his letter of credence from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (July 21). He has been appointed as Singapore's next non-resident high commissioner to Maldives.

Patrick Daniel, a former editor and senior executive of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), retired as its deputy chief executive officer in 2017.

He later became interim chief executive officer of SPH Media Trust.

A former administrative service officer with the Government, Daniel currently serves as non-executive chairman of AlphaInvest Holdings and President of the Singapore Press Club.

He also serves as non-executive director in rail and bus operator SBS Transit and SPH Media.

An engineering science and economics graduate from University College, Oxford, Daniel is married to Chen Huey Rosa. They have two children.

Patrick Daniel (right), receiving his letter of credence from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on July 21. He has been appointed as Singapore's next non-resident high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Ministry of Foreign AffairsSingapore foreign policySitoh Yih Pin
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