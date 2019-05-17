Six men charged with abusing public servants

(Clockwise from top left) S Kulbir Singh Raghbir Singh Vigil, Randhir Nehru, Chandran Sinnathamby, Kobal G Perumal and Richard Tan Han Woon were charged in court on Thursday (May 16).

SINGAPORE - Six Singaporean men were taken to court on Thursday (May 16) after they allegedly abused public servants, including officers with the Singapore Police Force and the National Parks Board (NParks), in separate incidents.

S Kulbir Singh Raghbir Singh Vigil, 28, was handed the most number of charges - five - one of which was for allegedly assaulting Sergeant Koo Wei Chieh from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at a Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) triage room on Jan 1.

He is accused of headbutting Sgt Koo, cutting the inside of his upper lip.

Singh's other charges were for a string of offences allegedly committed between November last year and March this year.

On Nov 14, he allegedly committed a rash act by throwing a flower pot from the seventh storey of a block of flats in Sin Ming Road, near Marymount Road. About a month later, he allegedly stole a mobile phone from a woman.

On Feb 2, he is said to have behaved in a disorderly manner while drunk at Marymount MRT station.

He is said to have been drunk again on March 3 when he allegedly caused annoyance to a woman in the Sin Ming Road block by flinging to the floor some items placed outside a seventh-storey flat.

Singh was released on bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on June 10.

A second man, Randhir Nehru, 38, faces three charges. He allegedly kicked a police officer, Sgt Goh Wei Xiang, on his cheek and verbally abused him at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in South Bridge Road on Jan 4.

Randhir is also accused of causing annoyance to the policeman by rolling on the ground and shouting loudly while drunk that day. His bail was set at $10,000 and he will be back in court on May 31.

Manoher Ramanan, 27, Chandran Sinnathamby, 49, and Kobal G Perumal, 58, face two charges each.

Manoher allegedly abused a policeman with vulgar language and pushed the officer along Hougang Avenue 8 on Jan 4.

Chandran is said to have used abusive words on two police officers - Sgt Tan Yilong and Corporal Lesson Ooi Li Sheng - at TTSH on Jan 2. He is also accused of spitting at Sgt Tan twice.

The court heard that Kobal allegedly pushed an auxiliary police officer, Constable Guok Xue Ni, along North Bridge Road on April 7 last year. He is also said to have pushed someone else, identified as Mr Suhaimi Dollah, that day.

Kobal and Chandran were offered bail of $5,000 each, while Manoher's bail was set at $10,000. Kobal will be back in court on May 31. The cases involving Chandran and Manoher have been adjourned to next month.

The sixth man, Richard Tan Han Woon, 20, faces a single charge of assaulting a public servant.

Tan allegedly used his left elbow to hit NParks officer Sri Saravathi on her left arm and upper chest at the Sungei Buloh Wetlands Visitor Centre at around 3pm on July 8 last year.

According to court documents, Ms Sri suffered tenderness over the affected areas.

Tan's bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to plead guilty to his offence on June 13.

Offenders convicted of assaulting a public servant can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

