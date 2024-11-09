SJI International student dies while on research trip to Maldives

A student from St Joseph's Institution (SJI) International has died during an overseas school trip to the Maldives.

A report on Friday (Nov 8) from Maldives media The Edition stated that the incident took place near Dhigurah island in the Alif Dhaal Atoll, located less than 100km southwest of the country's capital Male.

The 15-year-old from Singapore, who was not named or gendered, was on a whale shark research project and was reportedly hit by the propellers of a boat while snorkelling.

Despite being transferred to the Dhigurah Health Centre immediately, they were announced dead on arrival.

CNA identified the teen to be from SJI International and reported that the school made a statement late on Nov 8.

Dr Michael Johnston, the school's chief executive officer, said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our students during a recent overseas school research trip.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this difficult time. The school community is mourning our tragic loss, and we are providing all possible support to the family."

He added that the school was unable to share more details at the time due to respect for the family's privacy.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

