SJI scores with students: School delays start after World Cup final so fans can catch extra sleep

Students at St. Joseph's Institution (SJI) hoping to stay up for the FIFA World Cup final can breathe easy, as the school will begin lessons later on Monday (July 20) to allow students more time to rest after the early morning match.

In a statement to AsiaOne, SJI confirmed that an email had been sent to parents and students regarding the adjustment to school hours.

"Schools play an important role not only in academic learning but also in helping young people engage meaningfully with significant moments beyond the classroom," said SJI.

It added that the FIFA World Cup final was a rare global sporting event that many students and families may wish to experience together.

"As the match kicks off at 3.00 am Singapore time, we wanted to provide students who choose to watch the Final with additional time to rest before coming to school," said the secondary school.

"Our aim is to support students in doing so responsibly, while ensuring that their learning and well-being remain our priorities."

SJI said lessons would begin at 8.30am on Monday, one hour after the usual start time.

The school added that the one-off arrangement takes into account the educational value of the occasion, its impact on students, as well as the school's operational and academic requirements.

"It was important to ensure that students' learning was not compromised. Rather than reducing curriculum time, we have simply rescheduled the first academic period to July 22," said SJI.

The school added that the adjustment would allow students to experience the global sporting event while continuing to fulfil their academic commitments.

"More broadly, we see occasions such as the FIFA World Cup as opportunities for students to appreciate sporting values such as teamwork, perseverance, resilience, respect and graciousness," it said.

Online, some netizens expressed envy over the adjustment, while others praised the school's decision.

"The school is really good," said one commenter. "So envious," added another.

Others speculated that the move was to allow SJI’s football team members to catch the match.

"Their football team is quite strong, so they are probably encouraging the team members to watch the match," said another.

Whatever the reason, SJI's decision may be the perfect assist for students planning a late-night date with football history, giving them a little more time to recharge before the school day kicks off.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com