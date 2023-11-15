Skimpily dressed women, 'special' services: Jurong East residents upset after over 10 massage parlours open in HDB estate

A neighbourhood can transform with time — but not everyone is delighted with the direction this estate is taking.

More than 10 massage parlours have sprouted up in a HDB estate along Jurong East Ave 1, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Nov 13). However, not all of them appear to be legitimate, with residents complaining of some shops offering sexual services, the paper added.

Female employees from these establishments would take the initiative to solicit male passersby, asking if they need a massage.

A Shin Min reporter who went down to the area confirmed that there were numerous massage parlours in the estate.

Skimpily-dressed women wearing heavy makeup were also seen waiting by some shop entrances.

Pretending to be a customer, the reporter spoke with some masseuses at one shop and was informed that there were "private rooms" within, as well as a toilet equipped with a shower to wash up afterwards.

A resident surnamed Chen, 53, told Shin Min that he had visited several parlours in the area and confirmed that some of them offered "special services".

However, he added that the employees would not blatantly reveal that they provide such services, but would usher customers into the shop first before asking further questions.

"During the massage, they would touch sensitive parts of your body, and then ask if you want a 'special' massage such as a prostate massage or others, and their prices will vary," Chen claimed.

But these additions to the Jurong East neighbourhood haven't been well-received by some residents.

"The presence of so many massage parlours in an HDB estate is offensive and damages the image of the estate and community atmosphere," a resident surnamed Liao, 61, told Shin Min. He shared that the shops had mushroomed only in recent years.

Another resident surnamed Zhang expressed worry that such establishments would have a negative impact on children that live there.

'Very unfair to us': Owner of massage business

Legitimate massage parlours in the area have also been negatively affected by the influx of these shady businesses according to the manager of a shop offering tui na (traditional Chinese massage).

The manager, surnamed Wang, shared that not only has business been affected, but some customers have gone to her shop and asked if they offer "special services", while others have given her strange looks that have left her very uncomfortable.

"Many people think that as long as [the business] is a part of the massage industry, then there is some kind of sexual service involved," she said.

"This has caused us to be discriminated against, which is very unfair to us," she said.

ALSO READ: Apartment unit to 'pop-up' brothel: Man finds himself in court after signing tenancy agreement for a 'friend'

khooyihang@asiaone.com