Slay: These 'Miss Singapore' spoof videos are making people howl with laughter

You've heard of Miss Universe, but what about Miss Yishun?

With the crowning of Miss Universe last Sunday (Jan 15), it seems that some Singaporeans were so inspired by the beauty pageant candidates' spirited introductions, they put a local twist on them.

TikTok user Samantha Tanyifen uploaded a 'Singapore edition' of the video on Tuesday, followed by another clip posted by Hidayah Sajuna two days later.

In the videos, the young women showed up in glamorous dresses for each heartland town, complete with the iconic white sashes that contestants wear during the pageant.

Samantha stepped onto the podium and got the fashion show started with sparkly gowns in a myriad of colours.

We've got to give her an A for effort, for she switched up the wigs to spice up each outfit — from blonde for King Albert Park and red highlights for Yishun, to a short grey bob for Bedok, we can safely say Samantha slayed.

https://www.tiktok.com/@samanthatyf/video/7189205901570559233

What left netizens in stitches, however, was how her voice cracked while saying Tengah.

"Yishun and Tengahhhhhh and what a fitting black gown for Lim Chu Kang," said one amused netizen as they pointed out that the latter is known for its cemetery.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

One Yishun resident even thanked Samantha for "showcasing the true Yishun spirit" and received a cheeky reply.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@hidayahsajuna/video/7190334795153526018

Meanwhile, Hidayah was a sight in elegant dresses for Tampines, Woodlands and other towns — all while wearing matching hijabs and a big silver crown on her head. Talk about dedication.

Of course, she too introduced each town with gusto, drawing out the syllables of "Orchard" and tickling the viewers with a snappy "Jurong East".

Netizens filled the comment section with praise and requests alike, with one even wanting in on where she bought those dresses. Sponsorships for Hidayah, anyone?

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

It appears that the public can't get enough of these spoof videos, with many asking the women to include their towns in follow-up clips.

ALSO READ: Creative or not? Netizens divided over Miss Universe Singapore's 3D-printed dress

syarifahsn@asiaone.com