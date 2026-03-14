SLE 5-vehicle pile-up: Tipper truck rear-ends lorries, impact sends them 'flying into' motorcycle

Five persons were taken to hospital after a horror crash on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (March 14) morning.

The five-vehicle pile-up — involving two trucks, two lorries and a motorcycle — happened at about 10am along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Dashcam footage seen by AsiaOne shows a tipper truck on the leftmost lane driving into two lorries ahead of it, crushing them.

The impact sent the two lorries crashing into the rear of a waste collection truck, before they "flew" across two lanes to hit an oncoming motorcycle.

Another video of the aftermath shows the two lorries with their cabins badly crushed. Debris such as fastening lashes used for lifting and transportation of cargo are strewn across the road.

An eyewitness said: "From what I could see, the motorcycle was hit by one of the lorries which 'flew' across to the first lane (which the motorcyclist was travelling on). He was thrown off his bike."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the two male lorry drivers, aged 37 and 42, were found trapped in the driver's seat of their respective lorries and had to be rescued by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

They were subsequently taken conscious to hospital.

Another two male lorry passengers, aged 28 and 52, and the 32-year-old male motorcyclist were also taken conscious to hospital.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com