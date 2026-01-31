3 taken to hospital in five-vehicle crash involving Malaysia-registered truck on SLE

A car was sent spinning across four lanes of the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (Jan 30) after it was allegedly sideswiped by a tipper truck.

The accident, which involved four cars and a tipper truck, happened at about 5.10pm, near the Lentor Avenue exit.

In a video posted on its Facebook page by SG Road Vigilante, a Malaysia-registered tipper truck was seen driving on lane four of the expressway, while a black Honda hatchback was seen overtaking it from the leftmost lane.

Moments later, the car came into contact with the tipper truck and started to careen across five lanes of the expressway. It first crashed into a white Honda before crashing into the central divider where it was hit by an oncoming silver Mercedes car.

The Mercedes' abrupt stop then caused another black multi-purpose vehicle to rear-end it.

Another video posted on Telegram showed two ambulances on the other side of the expressway.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two male car drivers, aged 30 and 39, as well as a 30-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police also told AsiaOne that the 40-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

