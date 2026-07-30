Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on SLE

24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on SLE
A Facebook video claimed that the accident happened near Woodlands Avenue 12.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Farizatul Firdaus
PUBLISHED ONJuly 30, 2026 10:50 AMBYLaili Abdeen

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident with a trailer on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday (July 29).

A video posted by Facebook user Farizatul Firdaus on Wednesday shows a navy blue police tent on the expressway.

Debris and an overturned motorcycle lay on the road further down.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway are cordoned off with traffic cones as a group of police officers converge along the road shoulder. 

The video caption claims that the accident took place near Woodlands Avenue 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident along SLE towards CTE and TPE at about 9.50am. 

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:740923]]

laili.abdeen@asiaone.com 

Accidents - TrafficdeathSingapore Police ForceSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.