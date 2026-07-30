24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on SLE

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident with a trailer on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday (July 29).

A video posted by Facebook user Farizatul Firdaus on Wednesday shows a navy blue police tent on the expressway.

Debris and an overturned motorcycle lay on the road further down.

The two left-most lanes of the expressway are cordoned off with traffic cones as a group of police officers converge along the road shoulder.

The video caption claims that the accident took place near Woodlands Avenue 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident along SLE towards CTE and TPE at about 9.50am.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com