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Motorcyclist skids, falls on SLE due to debris on road

A cylindrical-like object and other smaller unidentifiable objects were seen on SLE towards BKE before the Upper Thomson Road exit
Motorcyclist skids, falls on SLE due to debris on road
The 40-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital following the Monday (May 18) night accident along SLE.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 19, 2026 4:27 AMBYSean Ler

A 40-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he allegedly ran over fallen objects on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (May 18) night.

The accident happened at about 10.35pm along SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Upper Thomson Road exit. 

Map showing where the motorcyclist ran over fallen object(s) on SLE on Monday (May 18) night.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted on a motoring chat group shows the dashcam car travelling along the third of five lanes.

As the dashcam car nears a paved over stretch, a motorcycle is seen changing lanes to the right, seemingly to avoid fallen objects on the road.

Moments later, the dashcam car is seen running over a cylindrical-like object and other smaller pieces of unidentifiable objects. A loud bang is heard on impact as the dashcam car rolled over them.

The fallen objects are marked with a circle. The motorcyclist is marked with a box.

A short distance ahead, another motorcyclist lay facing down on the road. He appeared to be in discomfort.

Meanwhile, a red prime mover which was travelling along the leftmost lane was seen coming to a stop along the road shoulder. It is unclear if the objects had fallen off the truck.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded along the said location.

They added that the motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - TrafficMotorcycles
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