Motorcyclist skids, falls on SLE due to debris on road

A 40-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he allegedly ran over fallen objects on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (May 18) night.

The accident happened at about 10.35pm along SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted on a motoring chat group shows the dashcam car travelling along the third of five lanes.

As the dashcam car nears a paved over stretch, a motorcycle is seen changing lanes to the right, seemingly to avoid fallen objects on the road.

Moments later, the dashcam car is seen running over a cylindrical-like object and other smaller pieces of unidentifiable objects. A loud bang is heard on impact as the dashcam car rolled over them.

A short distance ahead, another motorcyclist lay facing down on the road. He appeared to be in discomfort.

Meanwhile, a red prime mover which was travelling along the leftmost lane was seen coming to a stop along the road shoulder. It is unclear if the objects had fallen off the truck.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded along the said location.

They added that the motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com