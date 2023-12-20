Sleep Tracking Challenge participants frustrated their sleep not tracked correctly, HPB says only 0.5% affected

They are losing sleep over the Sleep Tracking Challenge.

Some participants are frustrated to wake up to find that the number of hours they have slept have not been properly tracked.

Stomp contributor Clover said: "The sleep challenge was first launched in November 2021 by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and ended in March 2022.

"Since the first launch, there were many issues with HPB’s back-end system and Healthy 365 apps in syncing the correct sleep data. It happened to random users."

The Stomp contributor said feedback was given, but the issues were not resolved.

On Oct 1 this year, HPB launched another season of the sleep challenge.

"Many users again face issues in syncing the correct sleep data," said the Stomp contributor, referring to the Stomp contributor's family and people in a Facebook group called National Step Challenge, Healthy 365 & ActiveSG.

"Totally no sleep hour or incomplete hours were synced over despite wearing the trackers to sleep for many hours."

The Stomp contributor added: "We understand the good intentions of HPB in having such a challenge. However, it totally defeats its purpose as people are losing sleep because of this.

"Everyone feels stressed, disappointed and frustrated, and it affects their health."

In response to a Stomp query, an HPB spokesperson said the Sleep Tracking Challenge is to encourage Singaporeans to monitor their sleep.

"Through better understanding of their sleep habits, individuals can prioritise getting regular and sufficient sleep for better physical health and mental well-being," said the spokesperson.

As of Nov 18, about 263,000 residents have participated in the challenge.

Participants need to wear their sleep-compatible fitness trackers when they sleep and sync their devices with the Healthy 365 app when they wake up.

For each sleep session synced with the Healthy 365 app, you earn 10 Healthpoints.

Healthpoints – which can also be earned in the National Steps Challenge and the Eat, Drink, Shop Healthy Challenge – may be redeemed for rewards.

For example, 750 Healthpoints can be redeemed for a $5 e-voucher for FairPrice, Liho Tea or Mr Bean.

So you can literally make money while you sleep.

"Based on the feedback we have received, only a very small minority, that is about 0.5 per cent, have needed help with syncing their sleep," said the HPB spokesperson.

"Our customer care officers have generally been able to help resolve the issues. The vast majority of participants have no issues."

HPB also provided tips to ensure accurate sleep tracking using the free HPB fitness trackers:

Ensure that the sleep-compatible tracker has sufficient battery.

Wear the tracker at least 1 finger width away from the wrist bone. Tighten the band so it is snug but not too tight. This helps the sensor stay in contact with your skin.

Wear the tracker for at least 30 minutes before sleep and after waking up.

When not wearing the tracker, place it with the screen facing down to avoid affecting the sensor on its back.

Make sure the sensor on the back of the tracker is clean, dry, and free from foreign objects.

There needs to be at least two consecutive hours of sleep detected by the tracker for the sleep information to be captured in the Healthy 365 app.

Use one tracker consistently and refrain from switching between multiple trackers, as switching between trackers may result in data loss.

You can email hpb_mailbox@hpb.gov.sg or contact the HPB Hotline at 1800 223 1313 on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 6pm (excluding public holidays) for support on any issues.

"We welcome the reader to contact us via these channels," added the spokesperson.

