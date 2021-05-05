Sleeping on the job? Train captain in viral video no longer working at SMRT

Sleeping on the job is a big no-no, especially if you're driving a train carrying passengers.

A train captain recently lost his job at SMRT after appearing to be taking a nap in a video that has been viewed over 21,000 times.

An Instagram clip on Feb 25 showed the uniformed man entering the cockpit of a train, sitting down and turning off the lights in the unit using a button labelled "cab light".

He then leaned back with his eyes closed as the train moved through a tunnel.

While the Instagram post's caption said "New Ang Mo Kio train operator," it is unclear who filmed and uploaded the video.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, public transport operator SMRT said that it investigated the incident and convened a disciplinary inquiry board.

The train captain was found guilty of not complying with work instructions and SMRT took disciplinary action against him.

He is "no longer working in SMRT," said Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains.

"Safety is our top priority at SMRT and we do not condone any behaviour that compromises commuter safety," he added.

AsiaOne is unable to verify the date and location of the incident.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com