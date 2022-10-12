Sleepless in Marymount: Man complains about construction noise with TikTok videos

Armed with a handheld sound level meter, one annoyed man went to great lengths to voice his unhappiness over the constant construction noise that's keeping him up at night.

After taking a reading from the noise of the upcoming North-South Corridor along Marymount Road, TikTok user Noisymarymount would share his findings on the social media platform.

Since his first video was shared on Sept 5, Noisymarymount has uploaded eight more of such clips – the last one on Sept 15.

In his latest one-minute clip on Sept 15, Noisymarymount explained that he recorded the noise approximately 300 metres away from the construction site at his HDB unit along Bishan Street 24.

The timestamp on that video was at an ungodly 4.25am.

In his other videos, he would record his findings at between 10pm and around 4am, with the noise levels ranging from 56dBA and can go up to 63dBA.

The maximum permissible noise levels set out by the National Environment Agency (NEA) for construction work from 10pm to 7am is 55dBA at residential buildings located less than 150m from the construction site.

In the comments, several netizens were amused with the man's dedication to prove that the noise is causing him sleepless nights.

"Wah really go all out buy a noise level meter," a netizen said, while another suggested that Noisymarymount should measure in his bedroom, unless he sleeps on the balcony.

Screengrab/TikTok/Noisymarymount

Other netizens also shared similar experiences dealing with noise pollution at night.

Screengrab/TikTok/Noisymarymount

In a comment on his own video, Noisymarymount shared that he is doing this out of concern for the residents living closest – around 100m – to the source of the noise.

"Before you mock [my videos], the residents [are] suffering from this horrendous noise every night," he said. "My purpose is to probe further investigation."

He also claimed that the NEA has confirmed that the noise levels there have exceeded the permissible levels.

"But nothing changed, work continues," said Noisymarymount.

AsiaOne has contacted Noisymarymount and NEA more information.

Other residents living in close proximity to the North-South Corridor construction site have also complained about the inconvenience it has caused them.

In an interview with CNA last month, those living in Braddell complained about being affected by the noise and vibration sensations at home.

Expected to be completed in 2027, the 21.5km-long North-South Corridor will be Singapore's first integrated transport corridor with dedicated bus lanes, cycling trunk routes and pedestrian paths.

ALSO READ: Distracted by too much noise while working from home? You're not alone

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.