Slight haze on Monday as PSI inches towards unhealthy range with more hot spots in Sumatra

SINGAPORE - There was a slight haze in some parts of Singapore on Monday afternoon (Sept 9), likely due to an increase in hot spot activity in Sumatra, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 75 to 85, in the moderate range, at 6pm.

The unhealthy PSI range, for which NEA advises the public to cut down on time spent outdoors, is from 101 to 200.

Meanwhile, the PM2.5 level at 6pm on Monday was in the 41 to 59 range, which is in the normal to elevated bands.