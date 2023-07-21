Slip road towards Thomson Road from PIE Exit 17D to be rerouted for North-South Corridor works

Heading to Thomson Road eastbound on the Pan-Island Expressway? Take note of the road changes from July 23, 2023!

In order to facilitate construction works on the North-South Corridor, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the slip road towards Thomson Road on Exit 17D of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport will be closed. In place of it, a new slip road will be opened a short distance before the current slip road.

The new slip road will instead lead to Mount Pleasant Road, with commuters having to make the turn onto Thomson Road at a different junction from before. Bus services 132 and 156, which head northbound on Thomson Road, will call at a new temporary bus stop after Mount Pleasant Road.

While there's no news yet on when this rerouting will be stopped, construction of the North-South Corridor is currently expected to be completed in 2029. LTA recommends that commuters plan ahead and cater for longer travel times, especially during peak hours. Do follow the directional signs that they will be putting up on-site!

This article was first published in Motorist.