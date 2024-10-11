SM Lee Hsien Loong attends sister Lee Wei Ling's funeral wake

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the funeral wake of his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, on Oct 10, a day after her death at age 69.

He arrived at the Singapore Casket in Lavender Street at around 8.25pm with his wife, Mrs Lee.

Dr Lee, a neurologist and the only daughter of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, died at home on Oct 9, four years after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Her wake began at 2pm on Oct 10, and was attended by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, as well as MPs past and present, including Dr Lily Neo, Ms Denise Phua and Mr Christopher de Souza.

Members of the public and opposition figures such as Mr Leon Perera and Professor Paul Tambyah were also seen at the wake, which will be on till Oct 12.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.