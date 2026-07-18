SM Lee shares Brunei trip on social media, earns praise for photos again

As it turned out, his keen eyes aren't just for steering Singapore - they can also be used for snapping brilliant photographs.

Former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong received plaudits for his photography skills while in Brunei, according to a post on his Instagram page on Friday (July 17).

"Am back home," he wrote. "Delighted to attend the royal banquet hosted by Their Majesties Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha at Istana Nurul Iman last night."

Lee, who is now senior minister, was in the sultanate for a four-day visit between July 14 and 17 to attend the Sultan's 80th birthday celebrations.

SM Lee shared that he also spoke with members of Brunei's royal family over dinner, and that his trip was a "fruitful" one.

Thanking the royals for their hospitality, SM Lee also revealed that he had gone on a short trip to the Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas Eco-Corridor in Bandar Seri Begawan days prior.

"The area has been rejuvenated into a vibrant and green public space for visitors to exercise, spend time outdoors, and take photos," he commented.

In the video uploaded with his Instagram post, SM Lee can be seen walking along the lake within the Eco-Corridor when he spots a bridge connecting to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

He then points out a "leading line" - which refers to natural or manmade lines in the environment that guide a viewer's eye through a photograph.

SM Lee is seen climbing a kerb by the pathway and raising his phone high up to snap a picture of the mosque.

The video cuts to him taking a photo of a sign - surrounded by shrubbery and flowers - that stated: "Your future self will thank you for every drop of sweat today".

Good scenery, great company

SM Lee is also seen shaking hands with a woman who introduced herself as a Singaporean and posing for a picture with a young girl.

The video also features his wife Ho Ching.

The two can be seen standing side by side as she rests her head on SM Lee's shoulder while they watch the sun set.

In the comments, some netizens expressed their appreciation for SM Lee's photography skills, with one commenting, "Encik Lee [is a] professional photographer."

Another said: "Thank you for showing me this magnificent scene; your photography skills are getting better and better - the shots are beautiful."

Others, however, were more taken by the video's ending of the couple beside each other.

Exclaimed one: "That ending frame!"

Another gushed: "Wow, so sweet, I really love that ending."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com