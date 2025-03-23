'May we live up to his hopes and expectations, and always do him proud': SM Lee posts tribute on 10th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's death

It's been 10 years since the death of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew on March 23, 2015, at the age of 91.

On Sunday (March 23), his son, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, posted a tribute to him on social media.

He wrote: "Mr Lee Kuan Yew passed away ten years ago today. Singaporeans remember him for all he did for the nation.

"To me and my family, he was our father or grandfather, and meant the world to us.



"May we live up to his hopes and expectations, and always do him proud."

SM Lee also reposted a tribute by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the same morning on Facebook.

In his post, PM Wong noted that the recent rainy weather "reminds us of that solemn day in March 2015, when Singapore stood united under heavy skies to bid farewell to our founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew".

He shared that Lee had "defied the odds" to build a nation "anchored in meritocracy, strengthened by economic resilience, and held together by a deep commitment to harmony".

"Singapore today stands as a living testament to his vision — a clean, green, and dynamic city-state, admired and respected around the world," he wrote.

Lee's younger son Lee Hsien Yang, too, marked his father's passing on social media, while at the same time reiterating his call for the demolishment of the latter's residence at 38 Oxley Road.

Commemoration ceremony in Tanjong Pagar

On the eve of Lee's 10th year death anniversary, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah also spoke at a ceremony at Duxton Plain Park, located in Tanjong Pagar, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Mr Lee's death, The Straits Times reported.

Indranee is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, where Lee had stood for election throughout his political career. Two other MPs of the GRC — Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and Ms Joan Pereira — were also at present at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, she noted that what Lee did for Tanjong Pagar, "he also did at scale for the whole country".

The commemoration ceremony and two-day art exhibition, organised by the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru grassroots organisations, is on till today.

Indranee noted in a Facebook post on Saturday that the exhibition, held at Tanjong Pagar CC, will feature "paintings and items donated over the years by people who knew and admired Mr Lee".

Over on Reddit, a thread started on Saturday which asked users what they were doing on the day they heard the news of Lee's death has also generated healthy discussion, with over 400 comments reflecting on that moment in time.

Others reminisced on how they'd queued for hours to pay their respects to Lee, whose body lay in state at Parliament House.

Wrote one user: "Undergrad then. I teared up after finding out. Went to the public memorial later on. I also recall watching a recording where former army soldiers (uncles in wheelchairs / uncles with walking sticks) paying their respects to LKY. When they saluted, I broke into tears."

