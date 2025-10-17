SM Lee to visit Argentina, UK from Oct 20 to 28, will speak at Chatham House

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Argentina and the United Kingdom from Oct 20 to 28.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday (Oct 17) that SM Lee will visit Buenos Aires from Oct 20 to 24, followed by London from Oct 25 to 28.

In Buenos Aires, SM Lee will meet with senior Argentinian political figures, key congressional personalities and prominent businessmen. He will also attend a meeting of the JP Morgan International Council, which he has been a member of since March 2025.

The council is an advisory group of global leaders from business, government and public service that convenes annually to discuss economic, political, and geopolitical issues.

SM Lee will meet with senior British political figures and business leaders from the technology and corporate sectors in London.

He will also speak at the Royal Institute of International Affairs' Chatham House on shifting geopolitical and economic trends in an era of heightened uncertainty.

SM Lee will also visit the Imperial College London's schools of convergence science — an interdisciplinary school to advance cross-cutting research across disciplines such as artificial intelligence, engineering, health technology, space, security, and telecommunications.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office.

Bilateral relations with Argentina and UK

Singapore and Argentina celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. The Latin American country was Singapore's sixth largest trading partner in 2024, with bilateral trade amounting to $647.8 million.

Argentina also supplies about 1 to 2 per cent of Singapore's chilled and frozen beef and frozen chicken.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Singapore mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The two countries have seen growing collaboration across areas such as digital economy, digital trade, and trusted data flow, underpinned by the 2022 UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement.

Bilateral trade between the UK and Singapore climbed to $40 billion in 2024, accounting for about 40 per cent of the UK's total trade with Southeast Asia.

