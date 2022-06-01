Small cup of Milo for $4 goes viral

What can $4 get you? A burger at McDonald's, a set of mixed rice at a coffee shop or even a plate of chicken rice.

Unfortunately, at Changi Airport Terminal 1, $4 will only spare you one small cup of Milo.

On May 29, a customer at Anjappar Restaurant at Terminal 1 bought a few cups of drinks and two pieces of flatbread, expecting a small bill.

To his surprise, the total came up to $20.60 where a cup of Milo cost him $4 and a cup of filtered coffee $4.50.

He posted a picture of his drinks alongside his receipt on Complaint Singapore Facebook page with the caption, 'Very small cup leh…very expensive leh…at this time at this terminal 1…anyway…just sharing to u all…'

His post drew over 178 comments and has been shared 98 times.

Considering its location, it's expected that one would have to pay a premium for food here especially since it is Changi Airport.

However, many netizens were taken aback by the high prices.

Some netizens were not only angered at the fact that it was overpriced but also that it came in disposable paper cups.

Another commented how it was still pricey regardless of the location.

A netizen pointed out that the customer was at the restaurant at 4.30am, when presumably most stores with cheaper alternatives would be closed.

Just to compare, over at Changi Airport Terminal 3, a cup of hot Milo will set you back $2 only at Kopitiam, half of what Anjappar Restaurant at Terminal 1 charges.

Drinks menu at Kopitiam Terminal 1.

If you're ever stranded at Changi Airport at 4 am and on a tight budget, it'd be best to just head to Terminal 3 for a drink instead.

