'Small number' of Singtel customers facing connectivity issues unrelated to March 16 disruption

Some Singtel customers reported facing connectivity issues on Tuesday (March 17), after an eight-hour-long disruption the previous day was resolved.

In a Facebook post at 11.30am, the telco said that it is aware of the "small number" of customers facing difficulties and that it is unrelated to the service disruption on March 16.

"Our engineers are working urgently on resolving the matter as quickly as possible," said Singtel, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

Many Singtel customers have voiced their concerns in the comments section on Facebook, with claims of intermittent connectivity and unresolved issues since Monday.

The disruption on Monday started before 11am and affected thousands of customers across the island, with 4G and 5G services being fully restored at 8.55pm.

While Singtel did not disclose the reason for the service outage, it said that there was "no evidence" to suggest it was a cyber-related event.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com