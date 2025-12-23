Annyeonghaseyo Singapore: South Korea extends automated immigration clearance to Singaporeans

For those finding another reason to visit South Korea, there's now one — with the country extending its automated immigration clearance system to Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 23), the Singapore Embassy in Seoul said the authorities in South Korea have expanded the use of their smart entry service to Singaporeans aged 17 and above since Dec 1.

The service is an automated immigration clearance system which the Korea Immigration Service (KIS) says provides a "simple and convenient process" where travellers can verify themselves with biometric data.

To enjoy the service, a one-time, on-site registration is required on arrival in South Korea. As of Dec 23, registration is only available at Incheon International Airport.

Once registered, eligible Singaporean travellers can use the electronic gates immediately, including at any South Korea airport on subsequent visits.

KIS said that the registration remains valid alongside the passport's validity.

South Korea is a popular destination among Singaporeans with more than 370,000 visitor arrivals from Singapore in 2024.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 10,000 Singaporeans reside there as of 2021.

Other than Singapore, travellers from 17 other countries, including Australia, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, are also eligible for the smart entry service.

