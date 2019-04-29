Smart Nation: PM Lee taught his father to use the computer

If you were surprised to learn that the late Lee Kuan Yew worked on the draft for his memoir on a computer, you're not the only one.

In an exclusive Toggle interview with Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (April 28), hosts Kym Ng and Evelyn Lam were both astonished to hear that his father had learned how to use a computer at 70 years of age.

When asked how the younger generation can help the silver generation bridge the technological divide in the move towards being a Smart Nation, Singapore's prime minister suggested that they can teach the older folks how to use it.

He brought up the example of his father picking up computer skills so he could work on the manuscript for his memoirs, and how the late Lee would ask him for help sometimes.

A clip was played during the interview where the late Lee Kuan Yew spoke about learning to use the computerPhoto: Screengrab from Toggle

"He would call me and ask for help to find a file (on the computer)," Lee revealed, much to the amusement of himself and the hosts.

He continued: "But it's not that the file was missing, it's that he didn't know where it was located."

Lee also explained that his father decided to go digital because he felt that there was "too much content for his memoir" so it would be "more convenient" to edit it on the computer.

The million dollar question: Did he type it out all on his own then?

According to Lee, his father's assistant would record everything he had to say and transcribe it into a document on the computer for the late Lee to peruse and edit.

He also revealed that the book had 30 to 40 iterations before it was completed.

DEVELOPING A SMART NATION

Since it was announced during the 2017 National Day Rally speech, Singapore has been making strides in transforming itself into a Smart Nation with more cashless payment methods and more government services going digital.

This was something brought up during the interview, including the question of whether the advent of technology is accessible for the older folks.

Lee admitted that it would seem intimidating for the older generation, especially if they're using apps for the first time.

However, with practice, they'll realise that it's actually not difficult and it's something they can master.

He added: "When the government develops these apps, we're actually focused on whether it's user-friendly and intuitive. So I usually try out their websites and apps to test it for myself.

"If there are issues, I'll offer feedback on how it can be improved."

Recently, Lee renewed his NRIC online and while the process "wasn't difficult", he did identify certain ways to make the process "more convenient" and offered his suggestions.

TACKLING NEW TECHNOLOGY

However, Lee also confessed that technology is developing faster than he can keep up.

As such, when he is unsure with certain processes, he turns to his children for help as the two of them are rather IT-savvy.

When Lam asked if they are patient enough, Lee chuckled and commented that at the moment, they are and praised them for being filial.

"On that note, the older folks can definitely learn to use a computer and we will be there to help them and motivate them," he added.

