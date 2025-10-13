SMC sanctions doctor who consumed meth on weekends for 8 years

A doctor who consumed methamphetamine outside work for about eight years has been sanctioned by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) and barred from practising medicine in the country.

Dr Leong Kok Cheong Darren will be de-registered as a doctor under Part I of the Register of Medical Practitioners, according to the disciplinary tribunal's grounds of decision published on Monday (Oct 13).

To practise medicine in Singapore again, he will need to apply under Part II of the Register, which requires him to satisfy a list of conditions including submitting a letter of undertaking, practising under a supervising medical practitioner and attending drug rehabilitation for at least 12 months.

According to the disciplinary ruling, Dr Leong has been a medical practitioner since April 2006. He was practising at the Changi General Hospital (CGH) in the Department of Sport & Exercise Medicine at the time of the offence.

On June 11, Dr Leong pleaded guilty to a charge under the Medical Registration Act for improper conduct which brought disrepute to the medical profession.

The improper conduct refers to his consumption of methamphetamine and being in possession of at least 2.45g of the drug and various drug-taking utensils.

He was arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau on Feb 9, 2023 at his home under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and was subsequently committed to a drug rehabilitation centre between February and May that year.

Took drugs exclusively on weekends

Dr Leong had consumed methamphetamine on weekends for about eight years.

In particular, he took the drugs at home on Saturdays, so that effects would wear off on Sundays and he would be fit for work by Mondays, according to his lawyer.

His lawyer also said that he did not consume drugs at work, and that CGH did not receive any complaint from patients about his conduct.

While there was no direct harm inflicted on patients, the disciplinary tribunal said that the potential for harm cannot be excluded, as Dr Leong admitted that his drug consumption resulted in some difficulties in reporting to work punctually.

Dr Leong's lawyer also said that he consumed drugs "to deal with the pressures of being a bisexual" and to manage a vocal disorder, because he sings in a church choir.

He has also shown remorse for his misconduct, including making an early disclosure of his arrest to SMC and taking steps to ensure that he does not relapse.

SMC said that Dr Leong has been placed under a Performance Improvement Plan since September 2023 and will continue to be under the plan for the next 10 months.

In addition to being de-registered, the tribunal ordered that Dr Leong be censured, give a written undertaking to SMC and pay the costs of all the proceedings.

