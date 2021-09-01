'Smells funky but I want to eat my shabu shabu': TikToker on water gushing from pipe in Hello Kitty pop-up restaurant

Pop-up restaurants are exciting for many in Singapore because we enjoy trying out new dishes. But one customer had a unique experience.

Last night (Aug 31), TikTok user @cloudywithafishball was digging into a bubbling pot of shabu shabu with a friend at the new pop-up Hello Kitty-themed restaurant at Orchard Central when water began raining down.

She whipped out her phone to film what happened and uploaded a TikTok video which has garnered 2.1 million views and over 294,000 likes at the time of writing.

Writing "when poop water interrupts your dinner" in the clip, she showed how an overhead pipe spewed brown liquid, flooding the floors of the eatery.

Despite the unpleasant smell, the diner was somewhat determined to finish her meal, saying, "better eat all the expensive meat" and "smells funky but I still wanna eat my shabu shabu".

As the pool of water grew in size, the TikToker and her friend had to leave the restaurant via the back door. The pair managed to escape unscathed with their drinks.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Kumoya Singapore said: "It was a false activation from the mall's fire system and not sewage leakage as mentioned in the TikTok video."

They also praised the Orchard Central and Kumoya's staff for working tirelessly last night to resolve the issue.

"Just all in a day's work for everyone and may this incident be a shower of blessing for all in this tough Covid time."

After watching her TikTok video, many netizens poked fun at the situation, joking that she had "good soup" and "secret sauce".

PHOTO: TikTok/@cloudywithafishball

Some empathised with the restaurant staff who had to deal with the nasty surprise.

PHOTO: TikTok/@cloudywithafishball

While the TikTok video went viral, it did not appear to dampen the mood of customers who were seen streaming into the restaurant on its opening today.

"Everything is good today and the show goes on for today Hello Kitty Shabu Shabu launch, with customers happy kawaii-licious dining," Kumoya Singapore told AsiaOne.

