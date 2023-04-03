Up in smoke: Over 85,000 vape products confiscated in Mandai warehouse raid, largest seizure to date

SINGAPORE — The authorities have seized more than 85,000 electronic vaporisers and related components from a warehouse unit in Mandai, in the largest haul of such products to date.

Five suspected runners, aged between 20 and 33, were detained on March 29 at the warehouse and are assisting the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in investigations.

"This successful operation, which spanned more than 72 hours, disrupted the operations of an illegal e-vaporisers supply chain," said the police and HSA in a joint statement on Monday (March 3).

This was the largest seizure of vape products by HSA, surpassing a raid in 2021 in which more than $2.2 million worth of vapes and related components were seized, according to the statement. The authorities are currently assessing the value of the most recent raid.

The warehouse, which was used to store vape products for collection by runners, was uncovered after the police detained six people suspected to be involved in the illegal trade of vapes in Sembawang the day before.

On March 28, the police received a call for assistance at the multi-storey car park in Block 592 Montreal Link, and found a driver of a van allegedly distributing parcels containing vapes to five people.

The five people would purportedly deliver the vape products to buyers.

Two men — the 27-year-old driver and another man, 26 years old — were arrested for "rash or negligent conduct with respect to any machinery in his possession".

The driver was also arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Four other men from the car park, aged 22 to 27, are also assisting in investigations.

HSA said the import, distribution, sale and offer for sale of harmful or imitation tobacco products are illegal.

"These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their accessories," it said.

An offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence. He can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both, for subsequent offences.

ALSO READ: Teens smoke and vape in Sentosa cable car in viral video

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.