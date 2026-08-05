SMRT to leverage AI, commuter data for crowd management, improving train deployment

SMRT is set to use artificial intelligence (AI) and MRT gantry data in a system that will likely be implemented in future, it said on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Commuter pattern analysis system isn't new — it is being used in Guangzhou Metro's operations in China.

SMRT gleaned insight from the Chinese transport operator via the SMRT-Guangzhou Metro Rail Innovation Laboratory, a joint facility set up by both operators on June 3 in Bishan Depot.

This system, which is being developed for Singapore, uses faregate (gantry) data and AI to predict commuter travel routes and changes in patterns over time by mapping out hotspots across SMRT's network.

These hotspots, which usually appear at interchange stations and are reflected in real time, will prompt the operator to proactively manage crowds and optimise the deployment of trains, increasing frequency where necessary to ease congestion.

Service disruptions will be handled with AI-driven insights and route recommendations which help it to direct commuters quickly to alternate routes and anticipate shifts in demand.

Presently, train service planning and crowd management are reactive — based on data and on-the-ground monitoring — which limits SMRT's response speed should disruptions occur.

Real-time station, track and tunnel information

Also in the works are the SMRT Smart Station and Track and Tunnel inspection systems, both of which rely on digital twin technology.

Digital twin technology refers to a real-time virtual model of the physical station, track or tunnel, created using data of the space gathered from various sources.

For the Smart Station, the model is created using sensors, closed-circuit television cameras, station equipment and operational systems, and enables monitoring of the station using a single dashboard.

The digital twin technology allows a station manager to monitor facilities such as escalators, lifts and air-conditioners, also increasing the possibility of detecting potential issues early.

At present, the Smart Station is being trialled at Marina Bay station after closing hours for SMRT to refine the system before applying it to other stations.

Digital twin models of the track and tunnel infrastructure in the North-South and East-West Lines are also being developed using data from inspections, monitoring systems and asset databases.

SMRT will be able to analyse trends and detect defects or anomalies with greater clarity, improving maintenance quality, productivity and responsiveness, the transport operator stated.

"As Singapore's rail network continues to grow, we must keep building on the engineering capabilities needed to support it," said SMRT Group chief executive officer Ngien Hoon Ping.

"We'll continue to invest in our people, technology, and AI to improve safety, reliability, and service standards.

"These investments... will strengthen SMRT's ability to deliver a world-class public transport network that Singapore can be proud of for many years to come."

SMRT Trains' revenue up over 5 per cent

Speaking with media on Wednesday, SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming also highlighted that the revenue of SMRT Trains has improved by over five per cent to $969 million in the financial year of 2025/26, compared to $918 million 2024/25.

Profit margins have also increased to 1.3 per cent, up from 0.73 per cent last financial year.

During the previous financial year, SMRT forked out over $10 million for service recovery and repair costs following the six-day disruption along the East-West Line in September 2024.

But numbers only tell part of the story, Seah stated, explaining that what matters most is what SMRT does with its revenue.

"Our approach is simple: we reinvest our additional revenue and savings to benefit commuters. The revenue we earn… is put back into the business wherever possible," he said.

"Every investment has one goal: to provide safer, more reliable and better journeys for our commuters. This is what we are most proud of — and what matters most."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com