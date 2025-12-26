SMRT bus captain alights along road in Woodlands to confront car driver for not moving forward

A SMRT bus captain was recorded on dashcam footage confronting a car driver for purportedly hogging a lane on Wednesday (Dec 24).

The incident occurred along Woodlands Ave 1 at about 2.55pm, according to Facebook page SGRV.

In the footage obtained from the vehicle between the bus and car, the bus is seen inching forward and trying to manoeuvre into a bus bay but is unable to do so.

The bus captain then alights and approaches the car in front of the dashcam vehicle. He animatedly gestures towards the road in front of the car which is seemingly empty and raises one arm in apparent exasperation.

The said car subsequently moves forward as the traffic light ahead turns green.

Netizens are divided over whether the bus driver should have confronted the car driver.

"I feel the bus driver could have told the driver more nicely first. If driver still does not wanna move, then bus driver can raise his request in a stricter tone (sic)," opined a Facebook user.

Another raised the possibility that the car might not have had enough space to drive forward.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that bus captains have a strict schedule to adhere to.

Several users also commented on their similar experience on the road, with one sharing that some drivers waiting during a red light would leave a gap to stop in the shade.

"Quite a lot of drivers actually could move forward more so that those behind could have been able to filter to another lane or even into the split lane," added another netizen.

"[It's] all about considerate driving [too] and not about your right of way."

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for comment.

