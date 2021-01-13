SMRT debunks viral TikTok video, says doors opening and closing was part of maintenance check

Creeped out by that TikTok video showing train platform doors opening and closing on their own?

"Doors opened suddenly. Closed on its own. There's nobody here," the caption read in Malay. Coupled with emojis showing fear and spine-chilling music, the clip has been making its rounds on social media in recent days.

From the video clip, the Marina South Pier train station appeared to be empty with no trains in sight.

Marina South Pier MRT doors opening and closing on its own. Paranormal Encounters or Door Faulty? Love to hear your... Posted by MC Zee on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Naturally, many who watched the video immediately thought of ghosts or paranormal activity.

Despite what the clip suggests, there was nothing spooky going on.

Public transport operator SMRT took to Facebook on Monday (Jan 11) to address the issue, explaining that the platform doors opening and closing was just "part of the maintenance testing".

There was a video circulating online that shows station platform doors opening and closing. The video captions... Posted by SMRT on Monday, January 11, 2021

The test was conducted by SMRT during engineering hours which was at about 3.40am on Jan 7.

According to SMRT, the video was recorded by a contractor who was present at Marina South Pier station at the time.

"The safety of our commuters is our priority. SMRT does not condone the spreading of fake news which may cause concern to the public. We have since engaged the contractor and followed up on the matter," SMRT added.

In that same Facebook post, SMRT mentioned that the original video has since been removed.

If you're looking for paranormal activity, you might want to consider going on a ghost hunt.

