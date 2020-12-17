SMRT files police report after man forces his way onto train with bicycle

With his bicycle hanging on the railings, a man spouted expletives at commuters onboard a train on Tuesday (Dec 15) evening.

A video clip of the incident soon made its way on social media where netizens criticised his unruly behaviour and questioned why he was allowed to bring a non-foldable bicycle into the train.

Others pointed out the bicycle posed a danger to other commuters as it could be seen swaying on the railings of the moving train.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 16), SMRT said it has identified the man and made a police report on the incident.

Although an SMRT staff member attempted to stop the commuter with a non-foldable bicycle from boarding the train at Woodlands station, he did not co-operate and forced his way into a north-bound train, the public transport service operator explained.

The man then transferred to a west-bound train at Jurong East station and alighted at Pioneer station at 7.50pm.

"For the safety and comfort of all commuters, we would like to remind everyone to observe regulations when bringing foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices on board trains and buses," SMRT added.

According to the Land Transport Authority, foldable bicycles are allowed on public transport, given that they do not exceed 120cm by 70cm by 40cm while folded.

Commuters are also not allowed to ride their bicycles in train stations or bus interchanges, and must hold their bicycles and not block doors and pathways while travelling on public transport.

Those who do not comply with the rules will be not be allowed to enter the train station or bus, and can be fined up to $500 for each offence.

