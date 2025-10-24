SMRT partners with SAVH to offer free 10-minute massage services at 3 MRT stations

Train commuters can now take a short break from their journey and enjoy a free 10-minute shoulder massage on the go at three MRT stations — Kent Ridge, Tanjong Pagar and Shenton Way.

In a statement released on Friday (Oct 24), SMRT said this first-of-its-kind initiative was launched in collaboration with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

These massages will be provided by trained SAVH professionals, starting at Kent Ridge MRT station on Oct 24.

Subsequent sessions will be held at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on Nov 17 and Shenton Way on Dec 1.

Launched in conjunction with SMRT's 38 years of service, interested commuters can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis, with each session offering 38 massage slots.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said this initiative reflects the commitment to caring for commuters' well-being while fostering inclusivity.

"By partnering with SAVH, we hope to create meaningful employment for visually impaired masseurs while offering commuters a refreshing way to relieve stress," said Lam.

SAVH's executive director Samuel Choo said the organisation is pleased to partner with SMRT on this initiative, which promotes commuter wellness while showcasing the skills and professionalism of masseurs with visual impairment.

"Together with like-minded partners like SMRT and the public, we hope to foster greater inclusion and empower more persons with visual impairment to contribute actively to society," said Choo.

To further its ongoing efforts to support commuter wellness, SMRT has also expanded its health kiosks to four additional MRT stations on the Circle Line: Kent Ridge, Labrador Park, one-north, and Tai Seng.

SMRT noted that these health kiosks provide commuters with convenient access to basic health screening tools, including blood pressure monitors and Body Mass Index checkers.

Since their initial roll-out in August 2024 at Tanjong Pagar and Promenade stations, these kiosks have recorded over 200,000 blood pressure readings to date.

