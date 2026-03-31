SMRT-owned Strides Premier raises street hail fares and time-based unit fare

SMRT-owned point-to-point transport operator Strides Premier has raised its street hail fares and time-based unit fare since Monday (March 30).

In an announcement on Tuesday (March 31), it said the increase in street hail fares by 1 cent per distance and time-based unit fare — which came into effect on Monday — are part of measures to support its taxi and private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver-partners.

Other measures include a one-time $50 fuel credit that can be used at Strides Premier's in-house fuel station at Changi South; fuel savings of up to 35 per cent compared to prevailing market rates at its in-house fuel station; and up to $500 in fuel credits for new PHV or driver partners.

Strides Premier noted that drivers are feeling the strain from rising fuel costs, adding that stakeholders are coming together to help ease the pressures collectively.

Said CEO Ang Wei Neng: "Our taxi and PHV driver-partners are the backbone of our business, and in times of rising fuel prices, we stand by them.

"That means $50 fuel credits for every hirer and fuel at our in-house fuel stations at up to 35 per cent below market rates, putting more money in their pockets."

The initiatives, which were developed in close consultation with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, was welcomed by the association's adviser Yeo Wan Ling.

Yeo, a MP of Punggol GRC and NTUC assistant secretary-general, said: "Operators have a responsibility to the drivers who keep this industry moving. We welcome Strides Premier for stepping up and supporting our drivers through this challenging period."

She added that the impact of rising fuel costs is felt by drivers as their livelihoods get eroded with every trip they take.

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