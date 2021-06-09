SMRT technician killed, another injured in accident at Ang Mo Kio bus depot

An accident at Ang Mo Kio bus depot on June 6 morning killed an SMRT technician and left another injured.

The men sustained injuries while carrying out repair work on a mini-bus at the Automotive Services commercial repair centre, the public transport operator told AsiaOne.

According to The Straits Times, a car jack supporting the vehicle had given way.

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at around 9.40am.

Paramedics took a conscious 44-year-old man and an unconscious 43-year-old man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

The latter, an Automotive Technical Officer at SMRT, subsequently died at the hospital from serious head injuries.

Police said investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

Following the accident, Venkatesan P V, general manager of automotive services at SMRT told AsiaOne: "We have conveyed our deepest condolences to the staff’s family and are providing assistance and support at this very difficult time.

"We are also providing care and support to the injured staff, who has been discharged and is on medical leave."

He said that a stop-work order has been issued to the Automotive Services commercial repair centre at Ang Mo Kio Depot, while the other automotive workshops conducted a safety time-out to emphasise workplace safety.

They are currently assisting the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the police with investigations.

SMRT workplace deaths

Between January and April this year, there has been a total of 14 workplace deaths.

The last workplace fatality at SMRT occurred in March 2020. A technical officer died after a 5kg rod flew out from a piece of heavy equipment and hit him in the face.

The public transport operator also experienced other workplace mishaps in the last few years.

In December 2018, an SMRT staff had his right foot crushed by a maintenance train. The 59-year-old's foot was subsequently amputated.

Two SMRT trainers were killed on a track in 2016. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In March 2016, two trainees aged 24 and 26 were killed on a track near Pasir Ris station.

While the deaths in 2016 were caused by a failure to impose safety protocol, the cause of the 2018 accident is still not yet made known.

ALSO READ: Person killed on MRT tracks near Lavender, East-West MRT service disrupted

amierul@asiaone.com