Snake it or leave it: Toto Hong Bao Draw with $12m jackpot to be held on Feb 7

It's time to shed your old luck and slither into the new year, possibly with heavier pockets.

This year's Toto Hong Bao Draw will be held on Feb 7, with an estimated $12 million jackpot.

The draw will take place at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building at Middle Road.

All betting outlets have started selling $10 and $20 ticket packs as of 6.10 pm on Monday (Feb 3).

[[nid:671909]]

Last year, snaking queues were seen outside Singapore Pools outlets in the week leading up to the draw.

On Feb 20, 2024, about 30 people were spotted standing in line outside Fu Lu Shou Complex, where the popular Delisia Agency betting outlet is located.

Similarly long queues were seen at the Singapore Pools IMM and Toa Payoh Lorong 1 branches.

The $12.4 million jackpot from the 2024 Toto Hong Bao Draw was split among four winners, with each lucky punter walking away with $3.1 million.

[[nid:713973]]

