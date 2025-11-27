Man, 57, arrested for snatch theft in Bedok within 11 hours of report

A 57-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Nov 27) for his suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft in Bedok.

In a statement on the same day, the police said that they received a report of a case of snatch theft along Bedok North Street 2 at about 1.20 am.

"An unknown man had purportedly snatched a sling bag from a female victim.

"The man subsequently ran away and the victim sustained minor injuries," the police said.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, police identified the man and arrested him — within 11 hours of the report being made.

Cash amounting to $137 and the sling bag were recovered from the man, who will be charged in court on Nov 28 with the offence of snatch theft.

If found guilty of the offence, he may be jailed for up to seven years and shall also be liable to caning.

In a stern warning to would-be perpetrators, the police said they will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

They also advised those who encounter such cases to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrators, and call for the police as soon as possible.

