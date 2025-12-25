2, including 17-year-old, arrested for snatch theft on Christmas Eve within 4 hours

Two males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested by the police on Wednesday (Dec 24) for their suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft.

The alleged crime happened at about 2.50pm along Redhill Close.

In a news release on Dec 25, the police said that a man had purportedly snatched a plastic bag containing cash from an elderly male victim before running away, adding that the suspect was later identified with the aid of images from police cameras and follow-up investigations.

The man, as well as a male teenager believed to be his accomplice, were arrested within four hours of the report. The stolen cash, amounting to $1,625, was recovered.

The duo will be charged in court on Friday.

If found guilty of snatch theft, they could be jailed for up to seven years and shall also be liable to caning.

The police advise those who encounter similar situations to stay calm, note down the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for police assistance as soon as possible.

