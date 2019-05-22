Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it

After three years of renovations costing $560 million, Funan mall at North Bridge Road is ready to greet visitors this June with a whole new, high-tech look.

Formerly known as Funan DigitaLife Mall, the new Funan is touted to be Singapore's first "online and offline mall", and will reportedly be the first here to use facial recognition via a smart directory, to provide shoppers with customised recommendations.

Here are some of the facilities, shops and restaurants in the mall, with activities that we expect to attract the young and savvy :

The 25m-tall Tree of Life is the centrepiece of the new Funan mall.Photo: The Straits Times

Golden Village cineplex

Wild Rice live performance theatre

TFX fitness centre

An urban farm by Edible Garden City The urban farm and food garden on the rooftop of the building.Photos: Funan



Noka, a farm-to-table concept opened by the Spa Esprit group

Climb Central indoor rock climbing

The Ark futsal facility

ABC Cooking Studio

An eSports zone

Other tenants spread over six floors include foldable bike brand Brompton Bicycle, gaming store GamePro, and a FairPrice Finest supermarket.

But its main draw may be a cycling path which goes right through the mall. So not just cyclists, but riders of e-scooters and other Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) are also able to whiz right through the mall.

Photo: Funan

The design centrepiece of the mall, however, will be a 25-metre tall mostly steel structure that extends from B2 right up to Level 4. Named the 'Tree of Life', it will house 20 retail pods for brands to showcase their products and crafts, and for entrepreneurs and design ateliers to conduct classes and workshops, said the mall in a press statement.

The Tree of Life structure from B2 to Level 4.Photo: Funan

The entire development which spans approximately 887,000 sq ft is owned by CapitaLand Mall Trust, and also comprises two office blocks and a co-living serviced residence called lyf Funan Singapore.

A kinetic wall.Photo: Funan

No worries if you've worked up a sweat getting to the mall (the nearest MRT is City Hall). There will be four shower cabins for you to freshen up, eight lockers and even a bicycle pump and repair station at a hub located on the first floor. Cool.

Where: Funan mall, 109 North Bridge Road 179097

Opening: June (TBC)



