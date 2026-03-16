'So clean': Toilets at Holland Village Food Centre draw praise from influencer

An influencer praising the female toilets at Holland Village Food Centre for being "so clean" has sparked mixed reactions online.

In a video shared by the SG Daily Facebook page on March 9, Isabelle Chatterton said that she initially dreaded using the amenities there.

"I've never expected to have anything like this in a hawker centre," Chatterton said in the clip that was first posted on Instagram in June 2025. "I'm impressed."

Chatterton showed two cubicles, which had spotless toilet bowls. The floor was also dry with no litter strewn around.

"They even had a Dyson hand dryer and toilet paper there," she said.

The video on Facebook has since garnered over 100,000 views and 1,000 reactions.

In the comments, several social media users felt that state of the toilet that Chatterton used was common.

"All toilets in Singapore are clean," said one of them, while another praised the cleaners for doing a "good job".

Others, however, felt that Chatterton's reaction reflects her low expectations of toilets in coffee shops.

"So easily impressed," a social media user said.

Operators can tap into the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant which provides up to 95 per cent of renovation costs, capped at $50,000 per coffee shop, while another deep cleaning grant co-funds up to 95 per cent of a two-year cleaning contracts, capped at $25,000.

The two $5 million grants, introduced last year, were among the 10 recommendations by the government-led Public Toilets Task Force to improve the cleanliness of toilets in Singapore.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com