'So close yet so far': Student tracks lost AirPods to Pasir Panjang condo, begs finder to return them

Being able to track our lost electronics might be a blessing, but perhaps not for one woman who tracked down her stolen AirPods and subsequently hit a wall when it came to getting them back.

The woman took to TikTok to call out the person who took her AirPods on Tuesday (Sept 13), after she managed to track down the latter's location in a condo in Pasir Panjang.

The woman, who goes by Sherlin, wrote in the video's caption that she lost her AirPods somewhere within the National University of Singapore.

"Hi if you took my AirPods and you live in The Foilage please return [them to me], I'm a poor student; I will pay you $10 for my own AirPods [I'm] begging you," Sherlin wrote in the video.

The subsequent part of the video shows Sherlin outside the condo, helplessly looking up at the units.

"Please I can literally track a signal from outside, so close yet so far, show some empathy I missed a tutorial class."

Ending the video, Sherlin further added that the person had strangely only taken the earbuds, leaving behind the case.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sherlin for comment.

While it is unknown if Sherlin managed to get her AirPods back, another man did — using a similar method of tracking.

Just last month, Melissa Annabel posted a TikTok on behalf of her brother, Louis Joel, who lost his AirPods at Al-Madinah, an eatery located along Orchard Road.

Later on, the AirPods were tracked to a HDB block in Anchorvale. They also put up a notice in the block's lift asking the person to contact them.

In a second video, they continued tracking the AirPods, tracing it to a bar in Joo Chiat.

In the video, Louis said that he confronted the man who was apparently holding on to his AirPods.

However, the man denied having done so and left the bar after using the toilet.

Louis said that his AirPods were found in a nearby dustbin, saying that the man had probably tossed it into the bin before leaving.

AsiaOne has reached out to Melissa for more information.

How to find lost AirPods

According to Apple's website, users have to set up the Find My function with an iPhone, iPad or a Mac paired with their AirPods.

In the event that the AirPods are misplaced, the Find My app on the connected iPhone, iPad or Mac will be able to display a map which shows the location of the missing AirPods.

