'So f***ing painful': Woman rushes to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's A&E after cockroach encounter

The sight of cockroaches twitching furiously is enough to make even grown-ups scream in fear.

So can you imagine the nightmare Nadia Lim had to go through after a six-legged creature crawled inside her ear?

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (July 20), the 21-year-old undergraduate shared that she was on her way to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department in Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 7am on the same day after an encounter with a cockroach.

"[The cockroach] was on the bed next to my ear so I whacked it," Lim said, adding that the insect "died" inside her.

The 14-second clip also showed how doctors expertly removed the cockroach from Lim's ear.

She later said: "So f***ing painful. I almost fainted when the doctor pulled out the severed body of the cockroach with its feelers out of my ear.

"I felt like [throwing up] because the thought of it was so nasty."

With the video garnering over 100,000 views, netizens were equally horrified with what Lim had gone through.

"Oh my God, now I'm afraid to sleep at night," a netizen said, while another suggested that Lim should "use earbuds while sleeping."

If a cockroach does make its way into your body, taking matters into your own hands is not recommended, Dr Kenny Pang, an ear, nose, throat (ENT) specialist at Asia Sleep Centre told The Straits Times back in 2017.

He said that one should not use instruments like sharp objects to remove it, nor pour liquid or oil into one's ears or nose, which can risk causing the bug to be agitated.

In that article, Dr Lynne Lim, an ENT specialist with a practice at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre then, suggested that one should consult an ENT specialist if the bug has burrowed deeper into one's ear canal.

In another incident of unwanted objects being lodged in one's body, a woman was rushed to hospital last month after a peppercorn got "stuck" in her throat.

While it was a painful and embarrassing experience, it did not hinder her love for mala hotpot, TikTok user Fuyumimirai told AsiaOne then.

