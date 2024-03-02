'So heartbroken': Swiftie flying to Singapore from Philippines for concert in tears over alleged ticket scam

She had her outfit, flight tickets and hotel all booked and ready, only to find out she has been scammed of her Taylor Swift ticket for her concert in Singapore.

A TikTok video of Filipino Michelle Angela went viral yesterday (March 1) after she posted herself crying while singing along to the lyrics of Taylor Swift's Enchanted, saying that she was scammed of her tickets to The Eras Tour.

The video has now garnered over 283,000 views.

In another video posted today, she shared how she got in touch with a seller through a Facebook group named Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets. According to her, the group helps Swifties in the Philippines to purchase tickets for the concert.

"In the description [of the group] the admins seemed legit and reassured us that the tickets are real, so I was like, 'Ok I trust the Swifties',"she recalled.

Prefacing that she was cautious when looking for a seller, Michelle shared that a lot of people messaged her but she chose sellers who were based in Manila.

She eventually decided to purchase tickets from a man as he only asked for the full payment once he had the printed tickets which made her feel safe.

However on Feb 10, the day he was supposed to meet to hand over the concert tickets, he kept rescheduling, claiming that he was coming from Baguio which is about a 4-hour drive away from Manila.

She then messaged him, "Please tell me if this is a scam because the plane tickets are super expensive," adding that she would be more accepting of the situation if he admitted then rather than after she booked her plane tickets and hotels.

He reassured her that he was a "serious seller".

Michelle didn't elaborate on what happened after, but shared her last conversation with the seller and revealed that she already filed a police report in hopes of getting her money back.

According to her, she spent a total of 75,000 pesos (S$1,800) for the concert tickets, flight and hotel.

She didn't say how much she paid the man for her Swift ticket but she did indicate in the comments section that she bought a Cat 1 ticket, which was priced at around $348 on Ticketmaster.

"I was really hurt… that was hard-earned money from my savings," she remarked, adding that she already had her outfit prepared.

In the original video of herself crying, she shared in the comments section that her flight is on March 5 and many netizens comforted her, with some offering to sell her their tickets.

"I'm so sorry! I can't imagine [this happening to me]," wrote one netizen, to which Michelle replied: "So heartbroken."

"I hope a miracle happens to you," said another.

Another commented: "You can still camp outside and feel the vibes, plus you can walk down the trail at Marina Bay Sands."

According to a report last week, over 100 Swifties in the Philippines lost a total of almost 15 million pesos after being scammed by someone who pretended to be selling tickets for The Eras Tour concert in Singapore. The victims have filed a lawsuit against the scammer.

Swift will be performing six concerts at the National Stadium from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

AsiaOne has reached out to Michelle for comment.

