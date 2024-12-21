'So much money wasted': Passenger reacts as flight from Changi Airport to Hanoi cancelled after 5-hour delay

Passengers of a Vietjet flight bound for Hanoi, Vietnam faced a gruelling ordeal at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 on Dec 19, as the flight was reportedly ultimately cancelled after nearly five hours of delays.

One of the passengers, Stomp contributor Benjamin, shared with Stomp that flight VJ916 was originally scheduled to depart at 2.55pm.

According to the Stomp contributor, passengers were informed of delays hourly, with each update offering no clear information on when the flight would depart.

In response to the extended wait, passengers were offered a light bite from Texas Chicken.

By 7pm, frustrated passengers demanded answers from airline staff, only to be told at 7.45pm that the flight would not be operating at all.

Benjamin said the reason cited for the disruption was a "technical issue".

Ground staff and mechanics were observed working on the aircraft during the delay, but no further details about the issue were provided.

According to FlightAware, VietJet Air flight VJ916 operates daily from Singapore to Hanoi, but no flight was recorded on Dec 19.

"It was disappointing and sad," said the Stomp contributor.

"I'm just waiting to do a refund.

"So much money wasted from the bookings we made for hotels, tours, and places."

After the cancellation, passengers were told to either return home or wait at a hotel provided by the airline.

Benjamin shared that they were informed of a replacement flight departing on Dec 20 but he and his travel companions have decided to just cancel their trip.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.