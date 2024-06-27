'So unhygienic': Bread delivery truck seen being used to move furniture, Gardenia investigating

Was he making some dough on the side?

Photos showing a driver using a Gardenia truck to move furniture have recently sparked questions from members of the public.

According to a post on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Monday (June 24), the person who shared the photos wrote: "Gardenia Bread company now offering home moving services too. So unhygienic."

In the photos, a truck with Gardenia branding is seen parked on a double-yellow line in the vicinity of a HDB block.

A man appears to be loading or unloading the truck with the plastic-wrapped furniture behind him.

While some netizens wondered if this truck may have simply been running an advertisement for Gardenia, others suggested that the man might be an employee using the Gardenia van for a side gig.

"Could be helping friends and relatives during his off days," one netizen said. "However, if he is using company assets for personal purposes, that's a big no-no without permission."

A comment also accused the person who posted the photos of being "kay poh (a busybody)", and interfering with the driver's "rice bowl (income)".

Another guessed: "I believe he could be a sub-contractor from Gardenia. Probably, their main company assigned them to do other jobs once finished with the Gardenia delivery."

Responding to Shin Min Daily News's queries, the baked goods company said that they were alerted to this incident in mid-June.

"As the employee in question is currently on overseas leave, we will conduct an internal investigation when he returns next week," a spokesperson from Gardenia said.

AsiaOne has contacted Gardenia for more information.

ALSO READ: Family moves into new home, falls sick from high levels of formaldehyde in furniture

khooyihang@asiaone.com