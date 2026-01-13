Social media ban for children 'attractive', but no 'silver bullet': Rahayu Mahzam

The Government is looking at "meaningful" measures to combat addiction and exposure to harmful content for children, instead of simply banning them from social media.

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam was responding to a parliamentary question from MP Vikram Nair on whether Singapore will follow Australia’s landmark law of social media ban for children under 16.

Nair said that the new regulations in Singapore requiring tech companies to restrict access to inappropriate content or verify the ages of their users — set to kick in by March — is a good first step to restrict children from accessing harmful content online.

A "clean block" that puts the onus on social media platforms to verify the ages of their users like what Australia has done "sets a clear line", Nair added.

Rahayu said that such legislation "sounds very attractive and seems like an obvious solution".

But it is not a "silver bullet" — children in Australia have found ways to bypass such a law such by using virtual private networks or an adult’s account to access social media, she said.

Rahayu noted that Singapore has existing measures in place, including requiring app store users to roll out age assurance requirements under the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services.

Besides more "structural" regulations, the Government will be looking at engaging the community, such as building healthy digital habits among Singaporeans, she said.

"What we want to ensure is meaningful implementation that will actually make a difference in the experience of children and parents."

The Ministry for Digital Development and Information had said in January last year that it has been actively engaging its Australian counterparts and social media platforms to understand their views.

Other countries, including Malaysia and Denmark, have announced plans to ban social media for children under 16 from this year.

Responding to a question by MP Poh Li San relating to young people and technology, Minister of State for Education Jasmin Lau said that there is no need for students to own or use a mobile phone to contact their parents, as schools have existing protocols in the event that they have to contact them.

As part of tightened measures on screen use, from this year secondary school students will not be allowed to use smartphones and smartwatches during school hours, including outside of lesson time.

"By and large, parents are supportive of the ban," said Lau, adding that some schools are still implementing the new measures.

[[nid:726499]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com